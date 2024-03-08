LIVESTREAMED: Watch colourful opening ceremony at 13th African Games

The opening ceremony for the 13th African Games is taking place at the newly constructed University of Ghana Sports Stadium today, Friday, March 8, 2024.

The Games has brought together athletes, officials and spectators from across Africa to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and sporting talent of the continent.



It is expected to run from March 8 through to March 23, even though some sporting disciplines had kicked off days earlier.



The distinguished guests in attendance include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat among others.



Over 13,000 elite athletes, sports technocrats, technicians and officials, alongside volunteers, are expected to participate in the African Games, culminating in a celebration of Africa's sporting prowess and cultural diversity.



Among the entertainment acts billed for the event are Shatta Wale, King Promise, Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor and Kamo Mphela.



Watch the livestream below:





