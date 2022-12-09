1
LIVESTREAMED: Way forward for Black Stars after a disappointing exit from World Cup

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars' 2022 FIFA World Cup journey ended in a group-stage exit but there is a lot to look forward to from the team.

What does the future hold for the Black Stars, who are brimming with young talent?

On today's episode of GhanaWeb Mundial, GhanaWeb's sports editor Perez Ezoah Kwaw, GhanaWeb's Managing Editor Daniel Oduro, GhanaWeb's Editorial Coordinator Edward Smith, and Former CEO of Ghana Freezone board, Twum Boafo join host Joel Eshun to discuss the way forward for the Black Stars.

Perez Erzoah Kwaw and Daniel Oduro were GhanaWeb's reporters who covered the tournament in Qatar and thus will give insight into what transpired at the team's camps.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the World Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the final Group H game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Portugal and South Korea progressed from Group H while Ghana and Uruguay were eliminated.

Watch the live streaming below:

