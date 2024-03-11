LIVESTREAMING: 13th African Games day 4 events

The 13th African Games has entered day four with eight different events scheduled to take place at ten different venues on March 11, 2024.

With some of the events already in session, the games lined up for the day include Beach Volley, Chess, Football (both female and male), Swimming, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Mixed Martial Arts, and Pickleball.



The Beach Volley will take place at Laboma Beach, the Chess games will come off at Alisa Hotel, the University of Ghana GCB hall will host the Weightlifting events, Bukoum Boxing Arena will host Mixed Martial Arts events while the Pickleball games will take place at the UG Netball Court.



The Swimming events will come off at the Borteyman Sports Complex's Aquatic Centre while Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Sports Stadium will host the male and female football tournament matchday two, respectively.



Meanwhile, on the medal table, Egypt lead with 66 medals, Algeria are second with 39 medals, South Africa are third with 28 medals, and Nigeria are fourth with 26 medals.

Watch the live streaming below:











EE/NOQ