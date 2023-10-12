LIVESTREAMING: 2023 AFCON draw

The Confederation of African Football is hosting a draw event to determine the various groupings for the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted in Côte d'Ivoire.

In attendance for the event are officials for the various countries which qualifed for the tournament including Ghana.



The 34th edition of Afcon will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. It is the second time Ivory Coast has hosted the finals, having also welcomed Africa in 1984.

Watch the draw below:



