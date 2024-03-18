LIVESTREAMING: 2023 African Games Day 10 - Athletics begins

The 2023 African Games enters its penultimate week and marks the commencement of one of the event's main attractions- athletics.

The other games on the itinerary today, March 18 2024 include basketball, boxing, cricket, football, handball, hockey, taekwondo, tennis, and indoor volleyball.



The athletics will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the basketball will come off at the UG Netball Court, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium will host the football match, Bukoum Boxing Arena will host the boxing while the taekwondo takes place at Ga- Mashie Hall.



The Borteyman Sports Complex will host two events including the tennis and the indoor volleyball games.



On the medal table, Egypt leads the medal table with 156 medals, Nigeria is second with 78, South Africa is third with 92, Algeria sits fourth with 89, Tunisia is fifth with 61, Ghana is sixth with 46, Mauritius is seventh with 22, Eritrea occupy the eighth position with 13, Morocco is ninth with 17 while Madagascar completes the top ten with 13 medals.

Watch the live streaming below







EE/DO