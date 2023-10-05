LIVESTREAMING: 2023 Ghana Football Association elections

2023 Ghana Football Association elections

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is holding its Extraordinary Congress on October 5th at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.

The Congress, scheduled to commence at 9 a.m., will witness the endorsement of Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku for a second term as GFA President.



Kurt Okraku, the incumbent GFA President, is running unopposed following a ruling by the Appeals Committee, which upheld the disqualification of George Afriyie, his only contender.



Kurt Okraku secured his initial term as GFA President in October 2019, beating George Afriyie.



He succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi, who stepped down after a prolonged tenure marked by allegations of corruption brought to light through an investigative exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The Congress will not only vote for Kurt Okraku but also elect executives to oversee GFA affairs for the next four years.

In addition to the presidential position, delegates will choose five representatives for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and three representatives for the Division One League (DOL) for the Executive Council.



The DOL candidates include Mark Addo, Samuel Addo Anim, Eugene Nobel Nii Amon Noel, Gideon Fosu, and Alexander Ababi.



Observers from FIFA, including Gelson Fernandes, Director of Member Associations for Africa; Silmara Sousa, FIFA Development Program Coordinator; and Mr. Ahmed Harraz, FIFA Member Associations Africa representative, are expected to attend the event in Tamale.



Watch videos from the GFA Elections









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE