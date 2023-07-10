0
LIVESTREAMING: 29th GFA Ordinary Congress

GFA Congress The Ghana Football Association 29th Ordinary Congress

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Ghana Football Association Congress have assembled in Kumasi for the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress.

The Congress is being held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology in Kumasi.

The Congress is expected to pave the way for the next GFA election and issues pertaining to the extension of the GFA President's term of office.

There is also expected to be a presentation by the Ghana Premier League Limited Implementation Committee.

Congress will also deliberate on the proposed nominations fees for the elections which has sparked conversations in the past few weeks.

This year’s Congress will be attended by the Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif and other distinguished personalities in the Ashanti Region.

The 29th Ordinary Congress is expected to commence at 9:00 am.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below



