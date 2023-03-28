1
LIVESTREAMING: Black Meteors vs Algeria - U-23 AFCON Qualifiers

Ghana Vs Algeria Ghana vs Algeria at Baba Yara Stadium

Tue, 28 Mar 2023

Ghana’s U-23 side, the Black Meteors come up against Algeria in the final Under-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Meteors managed a 1-1 draw in the first-leg encounter in Algeria with Fatawu Issahaku scoring a beautiful long-range goal.

This is not the first time the two sides are meeting in the AFCON qualifiers stage.

In 2019, Ghana eliminated Algeria in the AFCON qualifiers to qualify for the tournament where they placed fourth.

The Black Meteors have been boosted by the likes of e Afriyie Barnieh, Fatawu Issahaku and Danlad Ibrahim who have been with the senior national team in recent times.

A win for Ghana would see them advance to the u-23 AFCON tournament to be hosted in Morocco this year.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
