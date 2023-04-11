LIVESTREAMING: Black Queens vs Senegal's friendly match

1
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The senior female national team of Ghana, the Black Queens took on Senegal at the Accra Sports Stadium in a friendly match on Tuesday, April 8, 2023.

Black Queen won the first meeting 3-0 on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The team would want to complete the double at the same venue.

Gifty Asifuah hit a brace with Grace Asantewaa adding another to secure the victory last Saturday.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the Lionesses as Ghana's new opponents after confirming the unavailability of the Fennecs of Algeria who was originally scheduled to trade tackles with Ghana.

The game is expected to keep coach Nora Hauptle's ladies in shape for future assignments as she continues to build a formidable team to compete for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers (WAFCON).

The Black Queens previously walloped Benin 3-0 in February in an international friendly and had their next match against Togo cancelled.

The team is poised to bounce back to playing in major competitions like the WAFCON which they missed out on in the previous edition after falling to the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Watch the match below:



