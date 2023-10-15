LIVESTREAMING: Black Stars vs. Mexico in international friendly

Coach Chris Hughton has named the Black Stars starting XI against Mexico in an international friendly in the United States.

Ghana will be chasing a first-ever win against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.



This is the fourth time the two countries are meeting in an international friendly.



The two sides have faced off three times, with the North American country winning all the encounters.



Chris Hughton names Starting XI:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is in post whiles starting slots in attack have been handed to Stephan Ambrosius and Antoine Semenyo.



It means that senior strikers Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew start from the bench.



In defence are Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Aidoo and Nicholas Opoku, whiles Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah and Joseph Paintsil complete the starting 11.



