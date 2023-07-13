0
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: CAF holds draw for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Video Archive
Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw is underway in Ivory Coast as African nations are set to know their groups for the qualifying round.

Unlike the previous qualifiers, CAF has established a new qualification format which will involve a total of nine groups of six teams in each due to the increase in number of participating teams at the tournament.

Ghana is placed in Pot B alongside, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea.

The top nine teams who will emerge from each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place over two years, from November 2023 to November 2025.

Some African legend who attended the event include, Asamoah Gyan, El-Alhadji Diouf, Emmanuel Adebayor, Jay Jay Okocha, and Anthony Baffoe among others.

Watch the draw below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku