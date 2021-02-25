LIVESTREAMING: Cameroon vs Ghana (U-20 AFCON)

Highly fancied Cameroon will take on Ghana in the first quarter-final of the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Mauritania 2021, on Thursday at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott in what is expected to be an explosive clash.

Ghana who is playing in their 12th AFCON Under-20 tournament is seeking their fourth title and a first since 2009 while Cameroon who is playing their 10th tournament is seeking a second trophy and a first in 26 years.



The Black Satellites made it to the quarter-final stage after emerging as one of the best third-placed teams in the group stages of the competition.

Watch the game between the two African giants in the post below:



