LIVESTREAMING: Christian Atsu's one-week observation in Accra

The one-week observation of the late former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu, is currently ongoing at the Adjiringanor Astroturf Park in Accra.

Today March 4, 2023, marks exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the south-eastern part of Turkey and Syria.



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



The 31-year-old before his demise made 65 appearances for the Black Stars after making his debut in an international friendly game against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2012.



Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments winning the best player of the tournament award in the 2015 edition hosted by Equatorial Guinea.

In his club football career, Atsu played for FC Porto, Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle United, and Hatayspor where he met his untimely death.



