LIVESTREAMING: Comoros vs Ghana - 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana's Black Stars come up against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Moroni, 4:00 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 20223.

Both teams started their 2026 World Cup qualifiers campaign on a bright note winning their opening matches.



Comoros defeated Central African Republic 4-2 and will be hoping to make a strong statement against the Black Stars.



The Black Stars on the other hand left it late in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in the first game last Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The winner of Ghana versus Comoros will go top of the table in Group I of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.



Both Ghana and Comoros have three points, with Madagascar also picking their first three points in their game against Chad.

Mali, who currently tops the table, have just 4 points after drawing with Central African Republic.



Ghana and Comoros have squad off three times in history with the first two encounters being in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.



Ghana drew with Comoros away and won by 2-0 at home against the Islanders.



Years later, Comoros met Ghana at the 2021 AFCON last year and beat a 10-man Black Stars side by 3-2 to eliminate them from the tournament in the group stages.



With the stakes very high, Ghana will be hoping to show their dominance as the African football powerhouse to snatch three points against Comoros and take charge as leaders in the Group.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below











JNA/OGB