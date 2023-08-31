LIVESTREAMING: Draw for 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League draw

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League will take place today, Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, France at 4:00 pm local time.

The draw features 32 teams – 26 automatic qualifiers as well as the six teams who came through via play-offs. These clubs have been split into four seeding pots.



New faces including Newcastle United and returnee Arsenal will hope to make an impact in this year’s competition.



Defending champions Manchester City have been potted in Pot 1 alongside Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, PSG, Benfica and Feyenoord.



Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto and Arsenal.



Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade and FC Copenhagen.



Pot 4: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Royal Antwerp and RC Lens.





