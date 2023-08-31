LIVESTREAMING: Draw for 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League will take place today, Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, France at 4:00 pm local time.
The draw features 32 teams – 26 automatic qualifiers as well as the six teams who came through via play-offs. These clubs have been split into four seeding pots.
New faces including Newcastle United and returnee Arsenal will hope to make an impact in this year’s competition.
Defending champions Manchester City have been potted in Pot 1 alongside Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, PSG, Benfica and Feyenoord.
Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto and Arsenal.
Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade and FC Copenhagen.
Pot 4: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Royal Antwerp and RC Lens.
Follow the live updates below
LSN/KPE
- Watch Balotelli's reaction to video of young Erling Haaland wearing his Manchester City jersey
- Rio Ferdinand and Mario Balotelli smoke peace pipe after 12 years
- This is madness - Van Basten furious after Burna Boy's performance at Champions League final
- Sulley Muntari tips Inter to beat Man City to win Champions League
- Watch how Ghanaians celebrated Man City’s win over Real Madrid
- Read all related articles