LIVESTREAMING: Dreams FC vs Rivers United (CAF Confederations Cup)

Dreams FC host Rivers United in their first home game in the CAF Confederations Cup group stage.

This is the first meeting between the two sides as Dreams FC makes its debut in the CAF second-tier competition.



Karim Zito's men will be eyeing a win, which will get them back on track after losing their opening game.



However, they face a tough task in Rivers United who currently lead the group after beating Academica Lobotica 3-0.



The Ghanaian FA Cup champions had a flat start losing 2-0 to Algerian side Club African.

The game comes off at the Baba Yara Stadium, an adopted venue for Dreams FC's inter-club competition games.



