LIVESTREAMING: Ghana U20 vs Niger - WAFU Zone B Nations Cup

Ghana’s under-20 side, the Black Satellites, take on Niger in the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations at Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Ghana is competing alongside five other countries from the sub-region following the withdrawal of Nigeria.



The Black Satellites' are paired in Group A with host Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Niger as Benin and Togo square off in Group B.



The Black Satellites first match is against Niger with the subsequent games against Burkina Faso and host country Ivory Coast in the groups stages.



The Black Satellites under coach Karim Zito were knocked out of the group stages at the 2022 WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations.



The Black Satellites who are being led by former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu will aim to improve Ghana’s performance in 2022 when the team exited at the group stages.



Ghana won the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations in Benin in 2021.

The two finalists of the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations will qualify for the U20 AFCON.



The Black Satellites began camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram in March in preparation for international competitions including the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup in Cote D’Ivoire.



The team has engaged in a series of friendly matches in readiness for the Cup competition.



