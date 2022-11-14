5
LIVESTREAMING: Ghana announce 26-man squad for 2022 World Cup

Mon, 14 Nov 2022

Welcome to GhanaWeb's Live updates of Black Stars' final World Cup squad announcement today, Monday, November 14.

The German gaffer, Otto Addo will announce the squad at the Multichoice Office in Accra.

After naming a 55-man provisional list a few days ago, he will drop 29 from the list.

Otto Addo is expected to trim named a strong squad for the tournament but has some injuries which could see some key players omitted.

Some constant names like Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott, and Baba Iddrisu are unlikely to make the list due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has been handed a late call-up.

Ghana, who have been housed in Group H and are making their fourth appearance will open camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Doha for the tournament on November 19.



