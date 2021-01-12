LIVESTREAMING: Ghana versus Ivory Coast (WAFU Cup)

Starlets are in action against Ivory Coast

Watch live the actions as the Black Starlets of Ghana take on Ivory Coast in the WAFU Under-17 Cup of Nations.

Ghana drew 1-1 with Nigeria in their first match of the tournament on Saturday, January 9.



A win or draw today will send Ghana to the next stage and confirm a place in the Africa u-17 championship.



Ivory who defeated will make it to the next level regardless of the results.



Coach Asante Fokuo has named his team for the game, ringing only one change to the one that played against Nigeria.

Ghana’s line up



21. Abdul Manaf Ibrahim, 2. Augustus Asuo, 4 Emmanuel Osei Asibey, 5 Kojo Pepprah Oppong, 6 Felix Agyemang Osei, 10. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (C), 11. Alhassan Alhassan, 13. Abubakar Gaddo, 18 Jonas Naafo, 26. John Batigi, 27, Samuel Boakye



Watch the livestream here



