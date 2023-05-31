LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Burkina Faso (Semi-finals of WAFU B U-20 Cup)

The Black Princesses of Ghana take on Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations.

Ghana qualified out of Group A with six points after defeating Benin and Côte d'Ivoire.



Burkina Faso who were in Group B finished second after losing the top spot to Nigeria.



Coach Yussif Basigi has made one change to the lineup for the semifinal clash against Burkina Faso Wednesday afternoon.



Rose Boakyewaa replaces Abena Anoma who is out due to a waist injury.



She will be paired with Sarah Kulible and Comfort Yeboah in defense whilst Afi Amenyaku keeps her place in post for the Black Princesses.

The midfield remains unchanged with captain of the side, Stella Nyamekye, Wasima Mohammed and Success Ameyaa.



The game is being played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below



