LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Burkina Faso - WAFU Zone B Cup

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s under-20 side, the Black Satellites, take on Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations at Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Ghana is competing alongside five other countries in the sub-region following the withdrawal of Nigeria.

The Black Satellites' are paired in Group A with host Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Niger as Benin and Togo square off in Group B.

The Black Satellites' first match against Niger ended in a 1-1 stalemate as they picked up just one point.

Burkina Faso defeated Ivory Coast the host country by a lone goal in the opener.

The Black Satellites must defeat Burkina Faso to fancy their chances of qualifying out of the group stages.

The Black Satellites who are being led by former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu will aim to improve Ghana’s performance in 2022 when the team exited at the group stages.

Ghana won the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations in Benin in 2021.

The two finalists of the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations will qualify for the U20 AFCON.

The match commences at 3:00 PM.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
