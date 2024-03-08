LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Congo (All African Games)

Ghana vs Congo

Ghana U-20, the Black Satellites, kick start their All African Games campaign against Congo Brazzaville at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dreams FC star Abdul Aziz Issah is expected to lead the team to a winning start with his creative and scoring prowess.



Ghana are hoping to stage a host and win campaign, which will propel them to become the competition's third most successful team with three gold medals as they are currently tied with Egypt on two each.



The Ghana-Congo game is the third fixture of the All African Games Men's football tournament after two games came off on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



Algerian referee Loufti Bekouassa will officiate the match between Ghana and Congo.

Rénovat Bizumuremyi from Burundi is assistant line 1 while Youssef Jami from Tunisia is assistant line 2. Saddam Houssein Mansour from Djibouti is the Fourth Official.



