LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Morocco - U-20 AFCON

Ghana, Morocco face off in Group C's top liner in the ongoing AFCON U-20 Cup of Nations today at the Noaudibou Sports Stadium.

The Black Satellites got off to a flying start with a 4-0 win against Tanzania in their opening game in Group C on Tuesday.



A brace from Precious Boah, Abdul Issahaku Fatawu, and Joseph Barnes ensured the Black Satellites made a strong statement on winning the competition.



Morocco edged past the Gambia in their opening game with a 1-0 win and are leveled up on points with Ghana in Group C.



“I think it will be an interesting game because we are coming in as Champions of West Africa B and they are champions of their zone as well. We all want to win and confirm qualification so it will be tough. But we are ready for them," Coach Zito told the press at Thursday's pre-match conference.



“Football is football and we all have unique styles of play but Morocco plays quite similarly to us. I study the game based on how the opponent sets up and how they approach the game. So once I see their team tomorrow I will know how to position my team."

“It will be a very crucial match and we know winning the game will depend highly on taking our chances in the game," he concluded.



A win against the Moroccans will confirm Ghana’s qualification to the next round of the competition with the game against the Gambia in hand.



