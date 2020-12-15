LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Niger - WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship

Ghana’s Black Satellites to on their Nigerien counterparts in the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin at 14: 30 GMT.

This is the first time the two sides are meeting in the semi-final of the competition and a win for any side would ensure qualification to the 2021 U20 AFCON in Mauritania.



Niger topped Group A and remain undefeated in the competition to stage a place in the semis.



Ghana on the other hand recorded a win and a loss to Nigeria and Ivory Coast respectively, eventually coming second in Group B.

The Black Satellites will be without their striker Precious Boah who netted the match-winner in the Group B clash against Nigeria.



Watch the Livestreaming below



