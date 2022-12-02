LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Uruguay (2022 World Cup)

The Black Stars of Ghana take on Uruguay in their final match of the game of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana has had a bitter experience with Uruguay from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa when the South Americans denied Ghana the chance the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.



Ghanaians were heartbroken when Luis Suarez cleared Ghana's goal-bound header off the line.



Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty in the match, and the Black Stars went on to lose on penalty shootouts.



12-years after the match, the Black Stars have a chance again to right the wrongs against their opponents at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana needs a win over Uruguay to make it to qualify from the Group stages to the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana is second with 3 points in the group with Portugal who have already qualified topping the chart with 6 points as South Korea and Uruguay are 3rd and 4th with just a point.



Coach Otto Addo has named his starting lineup for the match-making just two changes to the team that played the previous match.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below



