LIVESTREAMING: Medeama SC vs Horoya AC (CAF Champions League)

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC are squaring off with Guinea powerhouse Horoya AC in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League second preliminary round at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

It is the first meeting between both sides and the last hurdle in the qualification round where the winner from both the first and second leg secures a place in the money zone and group stages.



The Ghanaian contingents kicked off their continental campaign on great note when they eliminated Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first round, following a tricky tie which ended 1-1 on aggregate after both legs but sailed through via penalty shootouts.



However, Horoya AC did not play in the first round of qualifiers, but will be hoping to progress past the group stages, having failed to make that stage in the 2022/23 season.



Horoya AC landed in Ghana on Saturday, September 16 but will be without the services of skipper and longest-serving player Mandela Ocansey.

The return of forward Jonathan Sowah and defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu from international duties with the Black Stars will serve as a huge boost to Coach Evans Adotey’s side.



