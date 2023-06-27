LIVESTREAMING: Morocco vs Ghana (U-23 AFCON)

The Black Meteors of Ghana lock horns with tournament host Morocco in their second group game in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Both teams are seeking a win to progress to the semi-final before the last round of matches.



The Black Meteors beat Congo to get off to a winning start and also take their unbeaten streak to seven games(two draws and five wins).



The West African side are on a quest to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which will end the country's two-decade hunt.



Morocco also started the tournament on a good note, picking a scrappy 2-1 win over Guinea.



The North African side is aiming at staging a host and win on their second appearance in the tournament.

Morocco have not qualified for the Olympic Games since 2012 and thus winning the tournament would end the long search.



Watch the live streaming of the Morocco-Ghana game below:











EE/OGB