LOSC Lille interested in Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

LOSC Lille has set its sights on strengthening their defensive line as they express keen interest in securing the services of Alexander Djiku, the talented center-back currently plying his trade with Strasbourg.

With the summer transfer window opened LOSC's pursuit of the highly-rated defender showcases their ambition to bolster their squad.

The Black Stars defender is a free agent after his contract with RC Strasbourg Alsace of the French Ligue 1 expired this summer.

A formal bid, according to Sport, has already been made to the 28-year-old in an effort to close the transaction quickly.

The reports also state that RC Strasbourg Alsace is also adamant about keeping hold of its captain and is attempting to persuade him to stay at the Stade de la Meinau longer.

Two other clubs Besiktas and Mainz are also interested in securing the services of Djiku.

Djiku has appeared in over 120 games for RC Strasbourg Alsace after arriving from SM Caen in 2019.

