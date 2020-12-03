La Dadekotopon MP Sowah Odotei dumps politics for football?

MP for La Dadekotopon, Vincent Sowah Otodei

The Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Vincent Sowah Otodei appears to have dumped his political ambitions for football.

Sowah Otodei was elected as the Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon in the 2016 General Elections after he defeated the incumbent NDC MP, Nii Amasah Namoale for the post. The New Patriotic Party had been unsuccessful unseating Namoale at three elections, until Sowah Otodei surfaced.



Before becoming a politician, Sowah Otodei was then a football administrator serving on the Board of Accra Hearts of Oak. He has served the Phobians for close to 10.



Vincent Sowah Otodei joined Hearts of Oak from Kumasi based King Faisal Babies where he acted as the Chief Executive Officer of the club. After resigning from Alhaji Grusah’s club, Otodei said his, “decision to quit Faisal is based on personal reasons.”



Unlike his other colleagues in Parliament who are often in the mainstream media talking or debating issues happening in the country, Odotei, prefers to keep a low and quiet profile.



Many had thought the football administrator would be rewarded with a post at the Ministry of Youth of Sports after he became MP on the ticket of the NPP government but the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had other plans for him.

Shortly after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took office in 2017, he appointed Odotei as the Deputy Minister for Communications to assist Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekufu, the Minister for Communications.



However, Odotei’s political ambition took a downward turn when President Akufo-Addo revoked his appointment as Deputy Minister of Communications. His position was handed to Alexander Kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West. Odotei served at the helm as Minister for nearly two years, until April 2020.



Odotei’s woes did not end there. Two months later, the MP also lost the race to contest for the second time as the NPP aspiring MP for La Dadekotopon. The former Minister raked 376 votes whiles his counterpart Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio earned 543 votes in the NPP primaries held in June 2020.







Since the electoral process changed, Sowah Odotei has continued to live his life as MP for La Dadekotopon on the quiet.

However, it appears, the MP has finally lost his love for politics and has now gone back to his first love, football.



Recently, when Accra Hearts of Oak brought in their new head coach, Kosta Papic, to replace ‘underperforming’ Edward Nii Oddoom, it was Sowah Odotei who introduced the Serbian coach to the players at the team’s training ground.



Next to Kosta Papic is Sowah Odotei



And with the alleged resignation of Hearts of Oak CEO, Fredrick Moore, it was rumoured that the MP was due to take over the position.



Hearts of Oak have since rejected claims that Vincent Sowah Odotei has been reappointed Chief Executive Officer of the club.

It’s unknown if Vincent Sowah Odotei would love to give politics another chance as he has declined to speak on anything concerning his political ambition.



But for now, the outgoing La Dadekotopon MP appears to have dumped politics for football.



