Labone Senior High School wins 20th Edition, Japan-Ghana Yosakoi Festival

Labone senior high school worked extremely hard to win this year's 20th Japan- Ghana Yosakoi Festival held at the Ghana Police Service , Social Fitness centre,Accra.

Schools like St. Peter's Senior High School, St. Roses Senior High School St. Dominic's Senior High School were shocked to the marrow when the Greater ACCRA based School exhibited the Yosakoi Dance with flair and confidence.



Some very important dignataries graced the occasion led by the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana Mochizuki Hisanobu and renowned Ghanaian Highlife songstress, Akosua Agyepong.



Japanese Reggae sensation CJ Joe thrilled the crowd to some scintillating Japanese Reggae songs to the awe of the crowd.

For the first time ever, the Ghana Jiu jiutsu Federation also performed at the festival alongside the Ghana Karate Federation.



The Ghana Japan Yosakoi Festival has established its cultural roots in the country,integrating with Ghana to foster unity and cultural diversification.



