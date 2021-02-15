Lack of concentration caused Kotoko's defeat against Setif - Coach Michael Osei

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Michael Osei

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Michael Osei, says lack of concentration led to the team’s defeat against ES Setif in the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.

The Porcupine Warriors lost 2-1 to the Algerian giants at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Kotoko is on the brink of elimination after losing the first leg.



Analyzing the team’s defeat on Happy 98.9FM, he said, “Kotoko couldn’t concentrate tactically until the end of the game.



"To the 70th minute, we (Kotoko) were on top of the game able to possess take them on, go the offensive, and dominate them. After the 70th minute, we lost concentration and that cost us the game”.

The Star Madrid coach also gave Kotoko some tips on what to do to win the second left.



“In our away game they should take their chances and try get a clean sheet. Our problem is consistency. The Setif side had that in their set-up they were much organized. Kotoko lacked that, always changing players. If you are not consistent it will be difficult to play against a side that is consistent”, he concluded.



Kotoko will have to overturn the results in the second leg to enhance their chances of progressing to the next round.