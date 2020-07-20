Sports News

Lack of experienced players cost Swansea's promotion bid

Ghana skipper Andre Dede Ayew has disclosed that Swansea City would have been in the play-off if there were more experienced players in the squad.

The Welsh side's 1-0 win over Bristol City moved them up to seventh on the league table after Millwall dropped points away at Queens Park Rangers and will face Reading (away) in the last game of the season.



Swansea would need a win to stand any chance of qualification especially with Cardiff City set to play Hull City whose chances of staying in the league look impossible.



Speaking to BBC Sport, the 30-year-old says more senior professionals would have helped Cooper's youthful squad.



"The quality is there but to get into the Premier League you need quality, young players and experience," Ayew said.



"When you want to win and get to another level, you need experience in your squad.

"Maybe we needed a few more to add to what we have already, but I'm happy with what I've seen.



"The boys have grown quickly and I hope it's not too late for this season.



"We're not going to think about next season, we're going to think about this one because it's still on."



Ayew has made 44 appearances in all competitions this season for Swansea, scored 17 goals and provided six assists.

