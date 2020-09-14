Sports News

Lalas Abubakar wins Rocky Mountain Cup with Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids players

Ghanaian defender, Lalas Abubakar has won his first trophy with Colorado Rapids as they clinched the Rocky Mountain Cup.

The 25-year-old was impressive as the team claimed a comfortable 5-0 victory to lift the trophy for the fifth time, ending their five years absence on the podium.



Diego Rubio hit a brace with a goal each from Sam Vines, Braian Galvan and Cole Bassett.



The trophy is Lalas Abubakar’s first trophy with the club since joining them in 2019.

The Rocky Mountain Cup is a soccer trophy contested between Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids.



The cup is awarded by the Committee of 10, a group of bi-partisan fans who run the competition, to the team with the most points in games played between the two.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.