0
Sports News Mon, 14 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Lalas Abubakar wins Rocky Mountain Cup with Colorado Rapids

Image From IOS 2 Scaled Colorado Rapids players

Listen to the Article

Ghanaian defender, Lalas Abubakar has won his first trophy with Colorado Rapids as they clinched the Rocky Mountain Cup.

The 25-year-old was impressive as the team claimed a comfortable 5-0 victory to lift the trophy for the fifth time, ending their five years absence on the podium.

Diego Rubio hit a brace with a goal each from Sam Vines, Braian Galvan and Cole Bassett.

The trophy is Lalas Abubakar’s first trophy with the club since joining them in 2019.

The Rocky Mountain Cup is a soccer trophy contested between Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids.

The cup is awarded by the Committee of 10, a group of bi-partisan fans who run the competition, to the team with the most points in games played between the two.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: