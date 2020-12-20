Lamine Moro nets 4th goal of the season in Young Africans comeback win

Defender, Lamine Moro in action (R)

Ghanaian defender Lamine Moro netted his fourth goal of the season for Young Africans SC in Tanzania Premier League on Saturday.

Young Africans came from a goal down to beat Dodoma Jiji FC 3-1 at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha.



Moro, captain of Young Africans, drew them level in the 27th minute after Seif Karihe had given the visitors the lead in the 3rd minute.



Two goals from Burundian international Saidi Ntibankonziba and Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto handed all maximum points to the table toppers.

The Yellow and Greens have opened an 8-point gap as they lead the league standings with 40 points after 16 rounds.



Moro has now scored four goals for Young Africans in the Tanzanian top-flight this campaign.