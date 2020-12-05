Lampard preferred Thomas Partey to Rice during the transfer window - Report

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had given the green light to bid for Thomas Partey during the summer transfer window according to reports.

Chelsea didn't make a move for the deputy captain of the Black Stars, and he left Atletico Madrid for Arsenal on the October deadline.



Partey has shown signs of his consistency, especially in the 1-0 win of Arsenal over Manchester United, but is currently injured.

It is now possible to pressure Chelsea to pay a huge fee for Rice and to push against all other alternatives, having missed out on Partey.



Arsenal will be delighted to have beaten Chelsea to Partey's signature.