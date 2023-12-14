Lamptey, Banahene, Osei Assibey should be included in Ghana’s AFCON squad - Michael Osei

Coach Michael Osei

Former Bibiani GoldStars coach Michael Osei has advocated for the inclusion of Richmond Lamptey, Stephen Banahene, and Kelvin Osei Assibey in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

He identifies these two midfielders and the central defender in the local league as players possessing vast qualities deserving a spot in the final squad for the tournament scheduled for January next year.



Osei Assibey, who plays as a center-back for Hearts of Oak SC, Richmond Lamptey, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko SC, and Stephen Banahene, a midfielder for Bibiani GoldStars SC, are the players Osei believes should be considered.



Speaking in an interview with Kolog Bonaventure, Osei disclosed that it would be fair for the Black Stars' technical team to make a difference by considering these players for the AFCON.



"We need to spell out the beans we have qualities players in our league that can be considered for the national team. I watched the Super Clash and I was overwhelmed with the performance and qualities players like Kelvin Osei Assibey and Richmond Lamptey possesses. Honestly, the Black Stars need some local hungry players to beef up the squad.

"We don't need to invite soo many foreign based players. It’s not making the squad healthy. Lamptey and Banahene from GoldStars should be considered on the Black Stars squad and Osei Assibey too. We need balance, Osei is very energetic, fast and also very technical, good with both air balls and footwork.



"Lamptey and Banahene are good passers of the ball and workaholic. We need this type of players and profiles in the team. They can let us hold the ball and play to our own system.”



The Black Stars are scheduled to take on Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde during the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



The tournament will commence on January 13 and wrap up on February 11, 2024.