Lamptey has been left out for precautionary reasons - Brighton coach Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach, Graham Potter has revealed that he left out right-back Tariq Lamptey against Leicester for precautionary reasons.
Lamptey has been a bright light for the side since joining them in January. He has played a healthy number of matches as a starter.
But he was not used as the team lost 3-0 to Leicester on Sunday. The coach has explained the reasoning behind the decision.
"It's a shame we haven't got Tariq Lamptey but that is purely precautionary," he stated.
"We have a lot of games coming up so we have to be careful with the players."
Lamptey is eligible to feature for the Black Stars should he reject a chance to play for England.
