Larry Sumaila warns Ghana Premier League clubs to be wary of Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila has sounded a word of caution to the entire Ghana Premier League clubs to be wary of the Phobians.

The rainbow boys have hit the ground running with the arrival of Samuel Boadu from Medeama.



The club has secured six points from two games under their new trainer and is unbeaten since February 4 when they lost 1-0 to Medeama.



However, after beating Aduana Stars 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 18 of the league, the enterprising right-back believes his outfit is in pole position to beat every club as they seek to win a major trophy since 2009.

Accra Hearts of Oak is 3rd on the league table with 30 points.



They will face Ashantigold SC at the Len Clay Stadium on Saturday, April 10.