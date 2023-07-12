1
Laryea Kingston, John Paintsil, Attram other ex-footballers spotted at launch of Ghana football DNA

John Paintsil At GFA Football DNA Launch 435678 John Paintsil at Ghana Football DNA launch

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars players Laryea Kingston, John Paintsil and Godin Attram are among a host of ex-footballers who attended the Ghana Football Association launch of National Football Philosophy on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The event took place at the Africa Trade House Conference Room – opposite Cedi House in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking at the event, GFA technical director, Bernard Liphert who led a team from the directorate to put the philosophy together said the documents will be shared among all regional FAs to ensure that it is implemented.

“We will send this document to all the regional FAs and various football clubs so they adhere to the football DNA we have produced,” he said.

The Ghana Football DNA is a distinctive style coiled to identify how Ghana plays, the current trends in football, the areas to strengthen, and how to reach the set highest.

EE/KPE

