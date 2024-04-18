Laryea Kingston appointed head coach of Ghana's U-17 team

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana International Laryea Kingston has been handed the Coaching job of the Black Starlets.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics winger who won 42 caps and played in two Africa Cup of Nations (2006 and 2008) for Ghana has been working with Abdul Karim Zito as an Assistant Coach following their appointment in December 2022.



Laryea spent thirteen years abroad plying his international career in Russia, Scotland, the Netherlands, Israel and Saudi Arabia.



Laryea Kingston will be assisted by former Hearts of Oak captain Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang – a CAF Licence A and UEFA Licence B holder who previously worked with Adenta United, Barbarossa Academy, the Lizzy Sports Complex Academy and ProGen Football Club.

Jacob Nettey – is a former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak who led them to the famous CAF Champions League glory in 2000. Jacob featured for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 – co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria and a member of the Ghana squad at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta - USA. Jacob won six Premier League titles and three FA Cup trophies during his days at Accra Hearts of Oak.



The new technical team has been tasked to assemble a formidable squad for the next edition of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations, Accra 2024 and the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.