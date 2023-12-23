Laryea Kingston identifies Ghana’s slow build-up play as a weakness that must be dealt with

Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana star, Laryea Kingston is confident that the Black Stars can do well at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament but insists it will only be possible if the team improves.

Ghana’s male senior national team has dropped form in the last five matches and lost three matches in games against Mexico, USA, and Comoros.



Analysing the unimpressive performance of the Black Stars, Laryea Kingston said Ghana must work on its slow build up play.



He insists that if this is done, the Black Stars will win so many games.



“The intensity of our play is very low. Now football has change. We have to hard press. We must not make it comfortable for the opponent especially when we are playing at home.

“Again our buildup is very slow. We don’t see one transition in our play. So for me sitting back as a technical person we have to add intensity to our play and trust me with the quality that we have we can smack most teams,” Laryea Kingston argued in an interview with Sienu TV.



The Black Stars are currently gearing up for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



Ghana will hope for a better performance than what the Black Stars put up in the last edition of the continental showpiece.