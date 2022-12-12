Laryea Kingston lands national team coaching job

Coach Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, a former Black Stars player, has been named assistant coach of Ghana's Under-17 team, the Black Starlets. Kingston's appointment was announced on Monday, December 12, 2022, by the Ghana Football Association.

The former Ghana international will be an assistant to Abdul Karim Zito, who is the head coach of the Black Starlets.



Zito, who has been at the helm of Ghana's youth sides over the years, led the Black Satellites to win the 2021 AFCON. He has coached clubs like Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Feyenoord Academy (WAFA), King Faisal, and Dreams FC.



Zito will be assisted by Laryea Kingston and Jacob Nettey, the former captain of Hearts of Oak, who led the team to their famous CAF Champions League glory in 2000.

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Jerry Asare, has also been appointed as the Black Starlets' goalkeeper trainer.



The new technical team has been tasked to assemble a formidable squad for the next edition of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations and the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.



