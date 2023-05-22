Laryea Kingston reconciles with Milovan Rajevac years after 2010 World Cup snub

Milovan Rajevac and Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston put aside his pain to meet with Milovan Rajevac, years after the Serbian tactician dropped him out of Ghana's squad for the 2010 World Cup.

Despite being a key member of the Black Stars and playing in the qualifiers, Kingston was shocked and disappointed when he was excluded from the final squad for the 2010 World Cup days before the start of the tournament.



The former Vitesse player was part of the Black Stars provisional squad that camped in France ahead of the tournament when he was shown the exit door.



This was not the first time he faced such disappointment, as he had previously missed out on the 2006 World Cup due to a suspension that would have seen him miss two matches in the group stages.



Kingston, who never got the opportunity to play in any World Cup and long desired an explanation for his exclusion from Rajevac.



After more than a decade, the former player finally had the chance to meet the Serbian coach in person.

The meeting took place during the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament in Serbia, where Rajevac was in attendance to support Ghana's under-17 team, the Black Starlets.



Laryea Kingston, currently serving as the assistant coach of the Black Starlets, seized the opportunity to have a productive discussion with Rajevac.



In the pictures captured during their meeting, Kingston appeared to have moved on from the disappointments of the past, focusing instead on his aspirations of becoming a world-class coach.



Rajevac, who had a previous stint coaching the Black Stars from 2008 to 2010, was recently relieved of his duties after an unsuccessful second tenure.



JNA/OGB