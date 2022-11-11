Laryea Kingston reveals he became depressed when Milovan Rajevac dropped him ahead of 2010 World Cup

Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, a former Black Stars midfielder, has said that Milovan Rajevac's decision to exclude him from Ghana's final FIFA World Cup squad caused him to experience depression.

Laryea Kingston, considered one of the top players on the senior national team, was suddenly left out of the Black Stars camp in France in 2010 before the Mundial in South Africa.



“Looking at the squad that we had, 23 players, there’s no way you can tell me that I could not have made that squad,” he said on Joy News’ Prime Take.



“My wife had to follow me wherever I go.”

Laryea Kingston who is now a Uefa License B coach made 41 appearances and scored six goals for the senior national team the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010.



The former midfielder played for Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, Vitesse, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Krylia Sovetov Samara, Heart of Midlothian, Terek Grozny, among others.