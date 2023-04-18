4
Menu
Sports

Laryea Kingston revives ailing Ghana U-17 side with success at Uefa Tournament

Laryea Kingston E Former Ghana player Laryea Kingston

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana player Laryea Kingston has proven to have the magic touch needed to revive the Black Starlets after their flawless run at the UEFA U16 Development Tournament.

The Black Starlets rounded up their tournament with a third win in three matches after beating Switzerland 3-2 on Tuesday morning.

Kingston has been working with Karim Zito as the technical team of the U17 side as Ghana builds a new squad for upcoming international assignments.

Ever since the former Hearts of Oak player joined the technical bench, the Black Starlets have been molded into an unbeatable side as seen at the competition in Serbia.

During Ghana's 3-2 victory over Spain, Kingston in seen issuing instructions leading to the Black Starlets' second goal against the Europeans. The build-up was crisp with incisive one-touch passes.

The Ghanaian football legend has been the brain behind the swashbuckling football by the U17 national team.

The Black Starlets began the tournament with a 4-0 win over host Serbia before a hard-fought 3-2 win against Spain.

Ghana last qualified for Africa U17 Cup of Nations in 2017 but with Kingston at the helm of affair, there is hope he will lead the team back to the youth championship.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
Several students trapped as STC bus somersaults on Accra-Kasoa road