Laryea Kingston will be good addition to Black Stars technical team - Ex-Bolton Wanderers player

Ex-Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Former Bolton Wanderers players and now football pundit Michael Potter has thrown his weight behind Laryea Kingston to be a good addition to the Black Stars technical team.

The Ghanaian-based English businessman believes the technical acumen of the former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder makes him one of the best technicians who can provide good assistance to CK Akonnor.



Potter becomes the second person to have called for Laryea’s inclusion in the Black Stars technical team after the President of the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana Kwabena Yeboah tipped the former Black Stars midfielder to be the head coach of the Black Stars in future.



Following Laryea’s response that he will accept to assist Akonnor in any capacity on the Black Stars technical team, Potter believes Laryea can be a good addition to the team.



“It would be great to see Laryea Kingston given an opportunity to become part of the Black Stars coaching set up in the future when the time is right for the national team and current manager CK Annor,” he said in a formal write up to footballmadeinghana.com.



“Having got to know Laryea over the last 5 years or so during our TV football punditry work, I believe he has the right credentials and experience to add value to the current coaching setup,” he added.



“For me, I think he would be a great asset in working with the newcomers and younger players in the national team as he has the right attitude and ability to pass on his knowledge and experience to the younger up and coming stars of the future.

“Who knows? Laryea could become a future manager of the Black Stars.



“In today’s game, I think it is very important to develop talent through opportunity and experience so that they can take on the challenges of the future.



“I do hope that my good friend CK Akonnor will offer Laryea an opportunity to be involved in his setup at an appropriate time in the future,” he concluded.



Laryea capped 41 times for the Black Stars scoring 6 goals in the process.



He holds a CAF License B certificate and is working on a UEFA License B badges and has been a talent developer at the Akosombo-based Right to Dream Academy, and had a stint with the Under-19 side of a Danish club, Nordsjaelland, and worked with his compatriot, Mas-Ud Dramani, who is in charge of the team’s U-19 team.