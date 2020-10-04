Laryea Kingston will coach the Black Stars in future – Kwabena Yeboah predicts

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston

Veteran sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah has tipped Laryea Kingston to coach the Black Stars in the future.

After hanging his boots, the former Black Stars winger has ventured into coaching and the SWAG President has expressed admiration for Laryea’s intelligence.



Speaking during a panel discussion on a Bundesliga game on GTV, Kwabena Yeboah predicted that Kingston will follow the same path as current Black Stars coach, Charles K. Akonnor.



He urged the former Black Stars winger to continue working hard and backed him to be one of Ghana’s best technical men.



“I made a hold prediction on this same channel that CK Akonnor was going to coach the national team and he’s now the coach of the national team,” Kwabena Yeboah said.

“If you (Laryea Kingston) go on this tangent, I predict that you will be the coach of the national team in future,” Kwabena Yeboah is quoted by footballmadeinghana.com



Laryea Kingston recently underwent training at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland where Michael Essien is currently serving as an assistant coach.



At club level, Laryea played for Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Midlothian, Hapoel Tel Viv, among others.



In forty-one games for the Black Stars, Laryea Kingston bagged six goals.