Sports News

Las Palmas rule out Boateng return as speculation mounts over his future

Ghanaian player, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Las Palmas President Miguel Ángel Ramírez has played down speculation linking Kevin-Prince Boateng with a return to the club.

The 33-year-old is expected to leave Fiorentina this summer, as he is not in manager Giuseppe Iachini’s plans for the season.



He returned to the Serie A club following a loan spell at Besiktas.



And reports were rife in Spain on Thursday, that Las Palmas been in talks to resign the Ghanaian attacker, but the reports have been debunked by Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

According to him, the club cannot afford the wages of the former Barcelona player.



"We would like to have a player at the level of Prince, but also other players like Vitolo, Roque or Silva. We have to be aware of the possibilities what we have, what we are and where we are," he said.



Boateng played for Las Palmas in 2016-17 season, scoring 10 goals in 28 games.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.