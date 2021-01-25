Late Sports Ministry chief director Frank Quist to be laid to rest on Saturday

Late Sports Ministry chief director, Frank Quist

Preparations for the funeral service of the late Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth & Sports Mr. Frank Quist, are underway and he will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 29.

Mr. Quist passed away on November 16 at the 37 Military Hospital after battling illness.



A vigil will be held for him on Friday, January 29 at his residence at Ringway Estate in Accra between 4pm to 7pm.



There will be brief viewing of the body on Saturday January 30 at the Forecourt of the State House from 6:30am to 7:50am.

The burial service will then be held at the Forecourt of the State House from 8am to 9:30am before he’s taken to the Quist Family Cemetery, Nukpesekope, Keta for a private burial.



A Thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday January 31 at the E.P Church (Kekeli), Community 11, Tema from 8am to 11am before the final funeral rites at his residence at House No, 32 Asafoatse Kanton Cl., Ringway Estate.



Members of the Football Fraternity will be present at the funeral and burial service.