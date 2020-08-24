Sports News

Latif Anabila agrees personal terms with Kotoko – Report

Abdul Latif Anabila

Out-of-contract Ashantigold SC midfielder, Latif Anabila is on the verge of joining Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window after agreeing personal terms with the porcupine warriors.

Anabila has been a long-term target for coach Maxwell Konadu with hopes of signing him this transfer window.



It is believed that, Asante Kotoko will be augmenting with eight new players as they prepare for the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League season.

Anabila is rated as one of the best midfielders in the Ghana Premier League following his exploits with New Edubiase and Ashanti Gold SC.



He made 14 appearances for Ashanti Gold SC in the 2019/2020 league season that has been annulled due to Coronavirus pandemic.



Anabila was part of the Black Stars 'B' squad that won silver medal at the 2019 WAFU Cup held in Senegal.

